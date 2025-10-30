Marcolin Group revenue increases 2 percent in first nine months of 2025
Marcolin Group achieved solid results in the first nine months ended September 30, 2025, with revenue growing by 2.1 percent to 416.6 million euros or 3.8 percent at constant exchange rates, successfully consolidating its performance despite a challenging international economic climate marked by commercial uncertainty.
Adjusted EBITDA improved to 68.5 million euros, representing a healthy 16.4 percent of net sales. The primary growth driver was the EMEA region, which recorded revenues of 218.6 million euros, an increase of 7.6 percent. While the Americas region reported a revenue decline of 5.5 percent at 142.7 million euros, the Asian market, identified as a high-potential area, fully recovered during the third quarter, overcoming a temporary slowdown that affected the first half of the year.
Strategically, Marcolin strengthened its portfolio by renewing licensing agreements with key brands including Max Mara, Guess, Adidas, and Gant, while also signing a new exclusive agreement with Rag & Bone. The adjusted net financial position stood at 326.9 million euros, a modest increase of 5.6 million euros compared to the start of the year, reflecting temporary cash absorption from normal business seasonality.
