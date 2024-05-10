Marcolin improves profitability in Q1

In the first three months of 2024, Marcolin reported adjusted EBITDA of 25.7 million euros, up by 8.5 percent, while net profit amounted to 7.3 million euros, increasing over 7 percent.

The group’s net sales of 145.6 million euros, decreased 4.4 percent or 3.8 percent at constant exchange rates compared to the previous year. On a like-for-like basis, net sales were down 0.4 percent at current exchange and up by 0.3 percent at constant exchange rate.

MArcolin reported revenues in EMEA and the Americas of 73.1 million euros, up 2.2 percent on a like-for-like basis and 52 million euros, down 7.4 percent on a like-for-like basis, respectively. The company said double digit growth continues in a high potential market like Asia.

In the first months of the year, Marcolin announced licensing renewals with GCDS, Zegna, Max&Co. and Skechers. In addition, it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Christian Louboutin, with the brand debuting for the first time in its history in the eyewear segment, and with K-Way, a brand known worldwide for its revolutionary rain jackets, for which the goup will design, produce and distribute sunglasses, optical frames, ski goggles and kids eyewear proposals.