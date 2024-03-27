Marcolin posts increase in 2023 sales and profit

Despite the period, characterised by international geopolitical instability and logistical complexity, Marcolin said that the company recorded net sales of 558.3 million euros, up 2 percent at current exchange and 3.8 percent at constant exchange rates.

Marcolin further said in a statement that there was a significant increase in terms of margins, with adjusted EBITDA reaching 78.1 million euros, up 27.9 percent compared to 2022, while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 14 percent of net sales.

The company’s sales in the Asian markets jumped 81.5 percent at current exchange and 81.9 percent at constant exchange rates. The EMEA area reported an increase of 1.7 percent at current exchange and 2.7 percent at constant exchange rates. The group also recorded a net profit of 10.2 million euros, up 16 million euros compared to the previous year.

In 2023, Marcolin finalised the perpetual licence agreement for Tom Ford Eyewear, and the acquisition of Ic! Berlin GmbH, an independent eyewear brand founded in Berlin in 1996. The group also strengthened its presence in the Central American market through the acquisition of the residual 49 percent from minorities of its subsidiary in Mexico.

Between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, Marcolin announced the licence renewals with Pucci, Zegna, GCDS and Max & Co. The company added that the group has also entered into an exclusive licence agreement with Christian Louboutin, which will lead the iconic French brand to debut in the eyewear category for the first time from 2025.