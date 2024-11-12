Marcolin posts marginal like-for-like sales growth

During the first nine months of the year, Marcolin reported an adjusted EBITDA at 65.7 million euros.

Net sales for the period amounted to 408 million euros, down 3.2 percent at current exchange or 2.8 percent at constant exchange rates compared to the same period in the previous year. On a like-for-like basis, net sales increased by 0.6 percent at current exchange and 1 percent at constant exchange rates.

The main markets in 2024 were EMEA and the Americas, which recorded revenues of 202 million euros, up 3.6 percent on a like-for-like basis and 151 million euros, down 6.4 percent on a like-for-like basis, respectively.

In the first nine months of the year, in addition to licensing renewals with GCDS, Zegna, Max&Co and Skechers, Marcolin finalised exclusive agreements with Christian Louboutin.

The company said that at the beginning of 2025, the French brand will make its debut in the eyewear category, with K-Way known worldwide for its rainproof jacket. Marcolin will manage designing, manufacturing and the worldwide distribution of Christian Louboutin sunglasses, optical frames, ski goggles and kids eyewear.

The company added that with Abercrombie & Fitch, Marcolin will manage design, production and distribution of sunglasses and optical frames branded Abercrombie, Abercrombie Kids and Hollister.