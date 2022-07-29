Marcolin records 21.3 percent adjusted EBITDA growth

In the first six months of the year, Marcolin net sales stood at 283.7 million euros, up 19.6 percent against the same period in 2021.

Compared to the net sales figures for the first half of 2019, there was an increase of 10.1 percent, which the company said, confirms a robust recovery of the market.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the Group increased sales in all geographical areas, notably 17.4 percent in EMEA and 18.8 percent in the Americas, which together account for almost 90 percent of consolidated net sales.

The company also reported 5.3 percent increase in Asia and 51.2 percent in the Rest of the World.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to 40.5 million euros, up 21.3 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 14.3 percent of net sales, up from 12.3 percent in the first half of 2019.