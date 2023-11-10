Marcolin revenues grow, Ebitda increases by 28 percent

In the first nine months of 2023 net sales at eyewear player Marcolin increased by 3 percent, reaching 421.6 million euros.

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA at 64.6 million euros, up by 28 percent, while net profit increased to 13.5 million euros.

During the period under review, the company signed a licensing agreement with The Estée Lauder Companies for Tom Ford eyewear and finalised the acquisition of Ic! Berlin, an independent eyewear manufacturer established in 1996.

The company said in a statement that compared to the first nine months of 2022, Marcolin's performance in Asia continued to grow by 86 percent at current exchange rates and 91 percent at constant exchange rates.

The performance of the EMEA was positive 4 percent at current exchange rates and 5 percent at constant exchange rates, while the American continent slightly decreased by 4 percent at current exchange and 2 percent at constant exchange rates.