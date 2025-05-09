Marcolin: Revenues up 1.2 percent in first quarter

Revenue for Italian eyewear company Marcolin increased by 1.2 percent in the first quarter, reaching 147.3 million dollars, compared to the first quarter of 2024 at current exchange rates (plus 2.0 percent at constant perimeter).

The margin recorded in the first three months of 2025 was positive: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 26.3 million dollars, up 2.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The impact on net sales was positive, standing at 17.8 percent (compared to 17.6 percent in quarter one, 24).

On May 8, the board of directors of Marcolin approved the economic and financial results as of March 31, 2025.

“In the first three months of 2025, Marcolin continued to consolidate its performance, in line with the positive results recorded in the 2024 financial year, continuing along the virtuous path undertaken in recent years, with significant impacts in terms of margins,” read a statement.

The main market geographies for the group were Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas, which recorded revenues of 79.2 million dollars (plus 8.3 percent at current exchange rates, plus 7.8 percent at constant exchange rates) and 50.1 million dollars (minus 3.7 percent at current exchange rates, minus 4.3 percent at constant exchange rates) respectively.

“The Asian market continues to represent high potential for the group despite a temporary slowdown attributable to different supply timing by the large Asia-Pacific (Apac) distributors,” the management continued in the note.

The adjusted net financial position amounted to 336.5 million dollars, an increase of 15.2 million dollars compared to December 31, 2024, due to the seasonality of the business typical of the first quarter.

During the first three months of the year, the company announced the early renewal until 2032 of the licence agreement for the design, production and international distribution of sunglasses and optical frames under the Max Mara brand, confirming and further strengthening the partnership signed in 2020.