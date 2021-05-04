Marcolin terminates eyewear license with Dsquared2

Eyewear group Marcolin has announced the termination of its license agreement for the design, manufacturing and global distribution of Dsquared2 sunglasses and optical frames.

In a short statement, Marcolin said that after more than ten years of collaboration, the two groups have “mutually agreed” to end their partnership on June 30, 2021.

Dsquared2 has been part of Marcolin’s portfolio of brands since 2008.

The Italian eyewear company, founded in 1961, claims to be one of the world leaders. The group’s portfolio includes house brands such as Web, Marcolin and Viva alongside licensed brands including Tom Ford, Guess, Adidas Sport, Adidas Originals, Bally, Moncler, Max Mara, Sportmax, Ermenegildo Zegna, Longines, Omega, GCDS, Barton Perreira, Tod’s, Emilio Pucci, BMW, Swarovski, Max and Co, Diesel, Covergirl, Kenneth Cole, Timberland, Gant, Harley-Davidson, Marciano, Skechers and Candie’s.

Through its own direct network and global partners, Marcolin distributes its products in more than 125 countries.