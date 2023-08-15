Marimekko continues Asia expansion, steps into Vietnam and Malaysia

Finnish clothing and lifestyle brand Marimekko is continuing on its path of expansion in Asia, now preparing to open in two new markets; Vietnam and Malaysia.

The move comes as part of a “loose-franchise” partnership with Jaspal Group, which operates across four countries in the region and already represents the likes of Diesel and Asics.

Over the course of 2023, Marimekko is set to open stores in a handful of malls in the two countries, as well as online channels for both markets.

In a release, Natacha Defrance, Marimekko’s senior vice president of sales, region East, expressed the brand’s delight at entering these areas, adding: “These fast-growing markets provide interesting opportunities for Marimekko’s international growth and hence support our company’s objective to scale the Marimekko business in the upcoming years.

“We look forward to introducing Marimekko’s joyful lifestyle concept to customers in both countries.”

The latest expansion builds on Marimekko’s strategy period of 2023-2027, during which time the label is focused on scaling its business in international markets, with Asia being cited as its “most important geographical area”.

Most recently, the company revealed plans to move into SIngapore through an expanded store network, adding to its 80 retail and shop-in-shop spaces it already operates in the Asia-Pacific region.