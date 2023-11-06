Marimekko names new chief technology officer after forming dedicated IT unit

Finnish brand Marimekko has announced the appointment of Mikki Inkeroinen as its chief technology officer and a member of the Management Group, beginning January 29, 2024.

His appointment comes as Marimekko merges its Digital Business unit and IT organisation to form a holistic Technology unit, designed to help the company scale through added value and efficiency provided by technology.

The department will lead the transformation of Marimekko’s digital business, while further overseeing the company’s IT strategy and solutions.

In a release, Marimekko president and CEO Tiina Alahuta-Kasko said: “At the beginning of 2023, we embarked on our SCALE strategy journey focusing on growth, with end-to-end digitality being one of our five strategic success factors.

“With this organisational change, we move to the next phase in our digitalisation by forming a strong, strategic Technology unit.”

Inkeroinen joins the company from children’s activewear brand Reima, where he has served as chief digital officer since 2022.

Prior to this, Inkeroinen had also held digital leadership positions at the likes of Kamux Corporation, Power International AS and Expert ASA Oy.

He joined Marimekko’s board of directors in 2015, however will be departing from this role on the same date as becoming CTO.