Marimekko to launch secondhand and vintage marketplace

Finnish design company Marimekko is set to launch a community-centred marketplace for the brand’s secondhand and vintage goods.

Preparing to go live August 25, ‘Marimekko Pre-loved’ will allow for both peer-to-peer sales and B2C independent vendors in a bid to further the lifespan of its products.

Sellers will be able to either redeem their earnings through cash or exchange them into a gift voucher to use on the Marimekko website.

The official launch follows a pilot of the concept which the brand debuted in August 2021, through which it had sold 60 unique vintage pieces online.

“Marimekko’s design philosophy and operations have always been based on a sustainable approach – we want to provide our customers with timeless, functional and durable products that bring them long-lasting joy and that they will not want to throw away,” said Suvi-Elina Enqvist, head of innovation works, in a release.

Enqvist continued: “Marimekko Pre-loved is a new conscious and convenient alternative to bring joy to people’s everyday life through colours and prints.”

The marketplace will initially be available in the brand’s home market of Finland, however it is planning to expand into other markets in the near future.

To celebrate the launch, Marimekko will be releasing a selection of vintage dresses from its archive to be sold on the platform.