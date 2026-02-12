Marimekko's 2025 financial results: sales up, net profit unchanged

Finnish textile group Marimekko Corporation (Marimekko) has concluded the 2025 financial year with a further increase in sales. However, profit stagnated compared to the previous year. This was revealed in a recent business report published by the company on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

According to the report, sales last year reached 189.6 million euros (225 million dollars), representing a 4 percent increase compared to 2024. Management stated the increase was primarily due to growth in the wholesale business in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as higher retail revenues in Scandinavia.

International business drives development

Total sales in the Finnish domestic market amounted to 102.4 million euros, 1 percent above the previous year's level. In international business, revenues grew by 7 percent to 87.2 million euros. Increases were above average in Scandinavia (+11 percent) and other European markets (+17 percent). In North America, sales increased by 6 percent, while in the Asia-Pacific region, they rose by 2 percent.

Thanks to sales growth, the operating result increased to 31.8 million euros from 31.4 million euros in the previous year. However, higher costs and more extensive price reductions impacted the margin. Net profit amounted to 24.4 million euros, remaining unchanged compared to 2024.

Management expects further sales growth for 2026

In the fourth quarter, sales rose by 1 percent to 54.7 million euros. Net profit decreased by 5 percent to 6.9 million euros, largely due to higher personnel and marketing expenses, as well as more extensive discounts.

Chief executive officer and president Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko expressed satisfaction with the current figures. “Despite the continued challenging market situation, our net sales in the fourth quarter increased from the record level of the comparison period, thanks to growth in international business,” Alahuhta-Kasko explained in a statement. “Our comparable operating profit margin also remained good”.

For 2026, management now anticipates further sales growth. The forecast range for the comparable operating margin, which was 17.1 percent last year, is between 16 and 19 percent. However, the company warned of risks due to ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties and their potential impact on consumer behaviour in key markets.