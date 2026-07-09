Marine Serre enters receivership

Luxury brand Marine Serre was placed into receivership on July 7. The brand is now seeking an investor to continue its operations, according to reports from WWD.

Famous for its crescent moon logo, Marine Serre has successfully attracted a large customer base by championing sustainable fashion through a circular approach that underpins its aesthetic. Like other luxury brands such as Coperni, which entered receivership last June, Marine Serre has not been immune to sluggish consumption. This has affected part of its wholesale network, alongside rising costs.

Pressure on cash flow

“During the 2025 financial year, amid a deteriorating global geopolitical and economic climate, the company was affected by payment defaults from several clients. This put pressure on its cash flow,” stated the press release quoted by WWD.

The brand clarified, however, that the house's “creative identity” and its “attractiveness on the international market” remain strong. To continue operating and growing, Marine Serre is now looking for a financial partner.

Most recently, the company launched a collection in collaboration with the Louvre museum, as well as another with sportswear brand Under Armour.