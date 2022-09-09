Mark Cavanaugh takes over as the CEO of Original Footwear Company

Original Footwear Company (OFC), a Brand Velocity Group (BVG) portfolio company, has announced the appointment of longtime global footwear and apparel brand executive Mark Cavanaugh as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Cavanaugh succeeds founder Kevin Cole, who will remain on the board of directors of OFC, the largest contractual supplier of "Made in the USA" tactical footwear to the U.S. Department of Defense.

“Building brands, forging authentic partnerships, and helping companies unlock their full potential have always been my top priorities. I am truly excited to drive OFC’s mission of serving those who serve us: law enforcement officers, military operators, first responders, and other uniformed professionals,” said Cavanaugh in a statement.

The company said that in his new role, Cavanaugh will continue to drive growth within OFC’s core military, law enforcement and first responder customer bases, as well as create new partnerships with leading national retailers where OFC’s products have crossover appeal with consumers.

Previously, Cavanaugh served as partner, executive vice president for Soldier Unlimited – a progressive agency of dedicated brand builders. While there, Cavanaugh led business development and strategic planning efforts, partnering with business leaders from Fortune 100 companies to start-ups.

Cavanaugh also brings to OFC over 30 years of experience leading teams and launching products at global footwear and apparel brands including Under Armour, New Balance, and Nike.

“Mark’s experience as an executive at top global brands has yielded incredible results for each team that he has led, perfectly equipping him for this role,” added Steve Lebowitz, BVG managing and founding partner.