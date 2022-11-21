Marks & Spencer adds third-party menswear brands to e-commerce site

British department store Marks & Spencer has announced a selection of menswear brands will be joining its ‘Brands at M&S’ concept this month.

Ted Baker, Superdry, Lyle & Scott and Musto will be added to the retailer’s e-commerce platform, as it looks to expand its menswear category for consumers.

Through the new brands, over 250 menswear products will be launched on its site, including casualwear, outerwear and accessories, bringing Marks & Spencer’s total number of menswear partners to 17.

It comes as the retailer reported that in the last 12 months, seven percent of core menswear customers had shopped ‘Brands at M&S’, which it said reflected a clear growth opportunity.

It added that three in five ‘Brands at M&S’ customers were also shopping its core menswear offer, leading Marks & Spencer to continue complementing the category in order to strengthen and grow its market share.

“Brands at M&S has continued to grow at pace and the response has been incredible,” said Richard Price, managing director of Clothing & Home, in a release.

Price continued: “By welcoming four aspirational menswear brands, we’re able to engage with both new and existing customers and showcase the style credentials in our core menswear offer, as we continue to appeal to today’s customer.”

Marks & Spencer reported a strong sales growth of 14 percent for Clothing & Home for the first half of the year, with sales doubling to 70 million pounds.

Additionally, in the last 12 months, the retailer said 11.5 million customers shopped the platform, with Brands at M&S representing 4.1 percent of total Clothing & Home sales.