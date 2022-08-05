Marks & Spencer announced as official tailor of England football team

Marks & Spencer has announced that it has been selected as the official tailor of the England Senior Men’s and Women’s football teams, a partnership that will span the course of three years.

It builds on the department store’s long-standing relationship with the Football Association, dating back to 2007 when it was selected as the official suit supplier of the men’s team.

For this new partnership, a 67-piece menswear collection will be worn by the England team and will also be available for customers to shop via the retailer’s online e-commerce site and in select stores from August 18.

The in-house designed line will include a range of performance separates, knitwear and suiting, as well as footwear and accessories.

Highlights include double and single-breasted jackets, performance trousers and Harrington jackets.

The womenswear collection is set to debut next year.

As part of the collections, Marks & Spencer said it has implemented a number of responsible initiatives into the designs, including cotton sourced through the Better Cotton Programme and materials linked to the Responsible Wool Standard.

To launch the menswear line, the retailer has also debuted a campaign featuring six players from the men’s football team, with a dedicated hub on its website to further offer behind the scene clips of the team.