Marks & Spencer appoints interim chief financial officer as Eoin Tonge steps down

British department store retailer Marks & Spencer has announced the appointment of Jeremy Townsend as its interim chief chief financial officer after it confirmed its former CFO Eoin Tonge will be stepping down.

Townsend will be joining the business on November 22 and will report directly to chief executive officer Stuart Machin.

In a release, Machin said on the appointment: “I am very pleased to welcome Jeremy to our leadership team.

“Over the last three years we have built a strong finance team, and Jeremy will be an excellent addition, bringing with him a wealth of financial leadership experience, as we accelerate our plans to reshape Marks & Spencer for growth.”

Townsend has held a number of senior financial and non-executive roles across several companies, most recently serving as group CFO for Rentokil Initial Plc.

He has also worked as director of corporate finance for Sainsbury’s and boasts non-executive experience at the likes of Morrisons and Parkrun Global.

Following its initial announcement on July 21, Marks & Spencer said it could confirm Eoin Tonge will be stepping down from the board on December 9 and will officially leave the company on January 19, after ensuring a thorough handover to Townsend.