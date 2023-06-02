Marks & Spencer commits to protecting price of school uniform

Marks & Spencer has announced that it is going to continue protecting the price of its school uniform, a decision that has now extended into its third year after initially being introduced in 2021.

The revelation comes ahead of Back-to-School season, for which the retailer said it will be offering an additional 20 percent off school uniform for early bird shoppers.

This year’s collection also sees the expansion of Marks & Spencer’s innovative design features, which now include “parent-friendly innovations” such as permanent pleats in skirts and “easy to iron” shirts.

In a release, Alexandra Dimitriu, kidswear director of the chain, said: “School uniform is an essential purchase for millions of families and now more than ever, parents are prioritising value when it comes to making purchasing decisions.

“We believe that a great price shouldn’t come at the expense of great quality and by continuing to protect prices, we’re ensuring affordable school uniform – that also passes the hand-me-down test - is accessible to all families this Back-to-School season.”

Marks & Spencer said that the idea to extend its price cap falls in line with the continued cost-of-living in the UK, which 81 percent of families responding to the latest ‘M&S Family Matter Index’ agreed was their biggest concern.

It also builds on the retailer’s ongoing expansion of its kidswear offer, for which it has recently introduced a series of third-party brand partners such as Smiggle and Hype into 100 of its stores.