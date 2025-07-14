Marks & Spencer enters Australia through David Jones partnership

British retailer Marks & Spencer has debuted in Australia via a new partnership with local department store David Jones.

The exclusive deal will initially see Marks & Spencer’s core lingerie and sleepwear range, including T-shirt bras, lace styles, shapewear and thermals, introduced to David Jones stores and its online website from July 14.

The retailer’s apparel selection will become available later this year.

The news was confirmed to Inside Retail, to which Marks & Spencer’s MD of international, Mark Lemming, said: “Last year, we reset our priorities for international, with a focus on offering the magic of M&S to customers across the world.

“We’re taking starting steps in Australia; it’s a market which has always shared long-standing and strong links with the UK and where brand recognition is high.”

To underline its commitment to international markets, Marks & Spencer beefed up the leadership team for this division in February, appointing a new MD for its Indian business, a dedicated commercial director and an international partnerships director.

Alongside uplifting its presence in India and Ireland, the company also expanded into Romania back in March for the first time, where it has a primary focus on groceries.

FashionUnited has contacted Marks & Spencer for more information.