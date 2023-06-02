Marks & Spencer expands third-party footwear offer with Skechers, Crocs and Toms

Marks & Spencer has announced an expansion to its third-party footwear offer as part of its ‘Brands at M&S’ retail concept, with the introduction of Skechers, Crocs and Toms.

It comes as the department store retailer continues to see an opportunity for growth in market share for the footwear category, while it prepares to utilise its already existing strength in Brands at M&S.

The company said that footwear sales at its stores hit a peak during the autumn/winter season, however it was currently under indexing in seasonal footwear.

The new US brands fill a gap for the retailer, offering a range of trainers, espadrilles, sandals and flip flops for all ages, bringing a combined 200 styles that will be available to shop both online and instore.

They add to the recent arrival of trainer brands Asics, Hoff, Hoka and Veja, which had launched as part of Marks & Spencer’s Sports Edit platform in February.

Speaking in a release, Richard Price, managing director of clothing & home, said: “Through our Brands at M&S platform, we are building a carefully curated offer of third-party partners which enhance customers’ shopping experience and increase our style credentials.

“With the arrival of three global brands in the leisure footwear category, together with a refreshed and reshaped own-brand offer - we’re confident that we have a compelling footwear offer to win during the summer months too.”