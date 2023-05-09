Marks & Spencer injects fresh funding into Nobody’s Child

Marks & Spencer has announced that it has injected further funding into Nobody’s Child as it looks to continue supporting the eco-brand’s growth plans.

The department store retailer first acquired a 27 percent stake in Nobody’s Child in 2021 as part of its third-party brands strategy, which is centred around partners that would complement and complete its core offering.

Since this period, Nobody’s Child has become one of Marks & Spencer’s top selling brands, with revenues more than quadrupling via both owned channels and third-party brand partners.

While the brand has since expanded into new lifestyle product categories,Marks & Spencer also backed Nobody Child’s international launch into 93 markets through its e-commerce site, with plans to continue moving into further new markets this year, including in the US, Europe and UAE.

The retailer said that the fresh funding comes at a “pivotal trading period” for the label, as it expects to see continued growth this summer.

The funds will facilitate stock buy to cover increased demand over the season, next to supporting the business’ future expansion.

It also builds on Marks & Spencer’s ongoing repositioning to become a leading omnichannel retailer, with the company stating that it views its ‘Brands at M&S’ platform as a 400 million pound opportunity within clothing and home.

In a release, Jody Plows, CEO of Nobody’s Child, said the partnership with Marks & Spencer had gone from “strength to strength”.

On the funding, Plows added: “This will enable us to broaden our product categories and build our customer base both in the UK and internationally.

“Nobody’s Child is an extremely ambitious brand and we continue to strive forward to offer responsible product that’s accessible and affordable for all women. We are incredibly excited for the future and are grateful to have Marks & Spencer with us on this journey.”