Marks & Spencer launches capsule wardrobe rental offer via Hirestreet

For the upcoming autumn/winter season, Marks & Spencer has revealed a new capsule bundle concept through clothing rental platform Hirestreet.

The launch expands on its summer ‘M&S Capsules’ trial, with it now offering a 78-piece selection of its AW22 line.

The deal allows customers to rent up to seven items from the curation, which also includes jeans, footwear and accessories in a further expansion of its selection.

Starting at 39 pounds over a five to 30 day period, each available rental capsule has been categorised into themes and can be styled in up to 10 separate outfits, the retailer said in a release.

Image: Marks & Spencer X Hirestreet

The launch builds on Marks & Spencer’s relationship with Hirestreet, which it established a partnership with in 2021 as part of its efforts to contribute to the circular economy.

It is now the platform’s largest retail collaborator, offering over 150 items through the site.

“Marks & Spencer x Hirestreet Capsules are a global first for the rental market - they offer customers the ability to access multiple stylist-curated looks in a sustainable and incredibly affordable way,” Isabella West, Hirestreet’s founder and CEO, in a release.

She continued: “We are so excited to be working with Marks & Spencer on this industry-shaping project, we believe it is exactly what is needed to move the UK rental market forward."