Marks & Spencer launches renewable energy programme across supply chain

British department store Marks & Spencer has launched a new programme aimed at accelerating the adoption of renewable electricity across its fashion supply chain. Dubbed Re:Spark, the scheme, developed in partnership with Schneider Electric, builds on a wider mission of the retailer to achieve net-zero emissions throughout its value chain by 2040.

Through the programme, the two companies are set to launch a centralised digital hub where suppliers can submit emissions data, track decarbonisation efforts and learn about carbon reduction action. The duo also intend to host regional market briefs, offer suppliers advisory services and enable them to pursue power purchase agreements.

The initial focus will be on “high-impact regions” within Marks & Spencer’s fashion supply chain, with the company confirming plans to expand over the coming three years. The rollout reflects the belief that “sustainability should be embedded in everything we do”, the company’s head of sustainability and materials in Fashion, Home and Beauty, Katharine Beacham, said in a statement.

Beacham added that the Re:Spark programme “is designed not only to ignite new ideas and unlock renewable energy opportunities for our supply base, but also to make the transition easier by providing access to support and resources”.

She continued: “By acting as a facilitator, we can help our suppliers build networks and resilience for the long term - sparking a movement of change across the industry and beyond. It’s all part of our broader commitment – through Plan A, our approach to sustainability - to support the transition to a low-carbon economy."