Marks & Spencer launches The Sports Edit platform on e-commerce site

British department store Marks & Spencer has taken a significant step into the sportswear market with the launch of a new sports platform on its e-commerce site.

The Sports Edit sees over 200 sportswear and apparel products introduced across women’s activewear and apparel from third-party brands, including the likes of Beyond Yoga, Veja, Hoka and FP Movement.

The launch comes after the retailer acquired The Sports Edit back in 2022, as part of its ongoing investment into growth categories, such as sportswear, which it said it was “going into battle” on.

Marks & Spencer has already made some notable moves in this area through its own activewear line Goodmove, which launched in 2020 and has become one of its biggest in-house brands.

Its further interest in gaining market share of the sector falls in line with the heightened popularity of the sports category, which Marks & Spencer said has been reflected in its sales.

Now, through The Sports Edit, the company is looking to take a curated-led approach, offering consumers “a new way to shop sportswear apparel”.

Through the platform, shoppers will be able to access easy navigation options, wellness content and product inspiration through a “distinct look and feel”.

In a release, Katie Bickerstaffe, co-CEO of Marks & Spencer, said: “This year, we’re backing our growth categories with confidence and going into battle on sportswear.

“Building on the strong foundation of Goodmove, we’re combining our brand loyalty with the expertise of The Sports Edit to offer our customers an online sports retail platform which is a one-stop-shop for health and wellness.”