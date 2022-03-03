Marks & Spencer launches two-week giveaway initiative

British department store retailer Marks & Spencer has launched a two-week Sparks campaign for its loyalty programme members, giving away daily personalised offers and opportunities to win free shopping trips and more.

The Big Sparks Giveaway, specially designed for the retailer’s 14 million plus Sparks members, is available to new and old users of the store’s app.

Prizes consist of one of 4.5 million product giveaways and the chance to win a share of 1.5 million pounds worth of Marks and Spencer gift cards.

Additionally, the retailer’s Surprise and Delight competition will also be boosted so once a day a random customer, at every Marks and Spencer store, will be picked to win all of their shopping for free.

The announcement comes as the retailer continues to drive its transformation through new ways of connecting with its customers.

The initiative follows Marks & Spencer’s successful Advent Calendar campaign, which contributed to over 300,000 downloads of its app in just 12 days.