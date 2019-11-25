Marks & Spencer names Richard Price as MD, Clothing & Home

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced the appointment of Richard Price, currently CEO of F&F Clothing, Tesco PLC, as Managing Director, Clothing & Home.

Commenting on Price’s appointment, Steve Rowe, M&S CEO said in a statement: “Richard’s career spans some of the UK’s top clothing brands and he has a proven track record of delivering growth through stylish, great value product. We are building a team of world class talent in Clothing & Home and, with Richard coming on board, I am confident that the speed and scale of the transformation of the business will accelerate.”

The company said, Price will join M&S next year and his start date will be confirmed in due course.

“Marks & Spencer Clothing & Home is a great business which still has strong brand affection and huge potential. I left the business because I felt it was drifting in the wrong direction but now feel we have a real chance to make it special again,” added Price.

