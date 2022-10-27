Marks & Spencer rolls out loyalty scheme internationally

Marks & Spencer has announced that it will be rolling out its Sparks loyalty scheme globally, across India and 25 other targeted online markets, including the US and Australia.

Customers signed up with Sparks will have access to a personalised programme of offers and rewards.

Additionally, those shopping in the British retailer’s 94 India-based stores will also have the chance to instantly win a free shopping spree.

In the UK and Ireland, Sparks will continue to operate as a digital-first experience, with customers now able to purchase and be rewarded through the scheme via its international flagship websites, as well as the Marks & Spencer app in India.

The roll out is credited to the Sparks platform’s ability to be scalable across multiple different markets, the retailer said in a release, which has further allowed it to understand its “growing” international customer base.

“Over the last 18 months we’ve got on with the job of building and expanding the global reach of Marks & Spencer,” said Katie Bickerstaffe, co-chief executive.

She continued: “But to become a truly global brand we need to make shopping at Marks & Spencer rewarding no matter where you shop. The reset of Sparks in the UK in 2020 delivered a step-change, and we’re now taking those lessons into international markets, so that we can better understand and serve our global customer base.”