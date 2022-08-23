Marks & Spencer shakes up womenswear team

Marks & Spencer has announced the appointment of Emma Fox to the role of head of buying for womenswear.

Fox, who will be joining the retailer in October, will report directly to Maddy Evans, who was promoted to director of womenswear earlier in 2022.

She joins Marks & Spencer from The White Company, where she was head of buying, and has previously served in similar roles at Topshop and Asos.

Additionally, the retailer has also announced that Annie Dore will be joining in the newly created position of business lead for womenswear, footwear, accessories and holiday, from September 12.

Prior to the appointment, Dore has worked for the likes of Dorothy Perkins and New Look.

In a statement, Marks & Spencer said the new role “will focus on bringing the different product areas together”.

The additions will be joining head of design, Lisa Illis and head of merchandising, Helen Wilson as the retailer looks to continue working towards building on customer relevancy.