Marks & Spencer to hire six young colleagues to boost Jaeger team

As part of the re-establishment of Jaeger, Marks and Spencer has announced plans to hire six new colleagues to the team as part of the UK Government’s Kickstart programme.

In line with the retailer’s partnership with nonprofit The Prince’s Trust, the hunt for colleagues will focus on hiring young people for the positions to help bolser the Jaeger team.

Open roles include a design assistant, to support in the creation of garment design briefs and colour palettes, a buying administration assistant, supporting the delivery of products from prototype to launch, and store colleagues.

In an announcement, Jaeger’s managing director, Fiona Lambert, said: “The roles vary but ultimately, they all offer the development of the fundamental core skills to kickstart a career in fashion and retail.”

She added how passionate she was about the Kickstart scheme, which centres around getting young people aged 16 to 24 onto the career ladder.

Marks & Spencer acquired the British label for six million pounds in January 2021, stating at the time it saw the brand as a complementary addition to its own-brand range. It officially launched the brand through its e-commerce platform in October, redeveloping its identity and appointing an independent team to lead it.