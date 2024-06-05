Marquee partners with Randa to acquire Totes and Isotoner brands

Marquee Brands and Randa Apparel & Accessories (RAA) have jointly acquired Totes Isotoner Corporation, the manufacturer of weather-related accessories, including umbrellas, gloves, and seasonal footwear.

Through the acquisition, Marquee becomes the global owner of the Totes and Isotoner brands, while RAA comes on board as Marquee's core operating partner.

Commenting on the development, Heath Golden, CEO of Marquee Brands said in a release: "Doing this in partnership with RAA, known globally for their operational and product excellence, makes this even more exciting. totes and Isotoner, in their core categories, are clear market leaders across geographies, sales channels, and tiers of distribution."

The company said in a statement that integrating totes and Isotoner products into RAA's portfolio broadens its range of offerings that include grocery, drug, and convenience locations.

"By reaching new customers in new markets and expanding our offering to existing customers, we broaden our presence as the trusted experts in apparel and accessories," added Justin Spiegel, EVP & chief legal officer of Randa Apparel & Accessories.

Stifel acted as exclusive financial advisor to Totes in the transaction.