MAS looks to invest in India

MAS Holdings is planning to invest in India. The company is yet to zero-in on the place to set up its new unit. MAS already operates in India through its women’s intimate wear label Amanté. It also supplies finished products to a number of international marquee clothing and sports brands, including Nike. Its runs its India operations through its subsidiary, MAS Brands India.

Sri Lanka-based MAS has business interests in fashion and intimate wear. The bulk of MAS products are manufactured at its plants in Sri Lanka. It operates three manufacturing units in southern India. In India, Amanté is among the top three premium brands in its category. The label is retailed at about 1,200 stores in the country, including exclusive outlets.

Over the next five years, the company plans to expand the number of Amanté exclusive stores to 100 across 20 to 25 top Indian cities. It currently has a presence in Mumbai, Noida, Bangalore, Jaipur and Lucknow. MAS Brands clocks a turnover of about Rs 150 crores in India. It has a presence in Pakistan as well. It is now in the process of expanding to Maldives, the Gulf, apart from Thailand and Malaysia.