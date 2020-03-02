Massimo Dutti ends kids collection

Massimo Dutti's parent company Inditex is dropping Massimo Dutti Kids in order to focus more on Zara Kids. Massimo Dutti's upcoming spring/summer collection will be the last to include a kids collection.

Stores offering the kids range will see that square footage converted to more space for the men's and women's collections. Employees who worked on the kids collection will be offered other positions within Inditex.

Zara has 128 Zara Kids stores, as well as other general Zara stores that carry the kids line. Zara is the most profitable brand belonging to parent company Inditex, generating 68 percent of the company's revenue.

photo: via Massimo Dutti Website