Matalan brings 17 new third-party brands to platform

Matalan has announced the expansion of its range of third-party labels, with 17 new brands having now joined the retailer’s offering across core categories.

Among the newly added names in the apparel division are Mountain Warehouse, Threadbare, Brave Soul, ToeZone and Regatta, all sitting alongside Matalan’s existing roster and building on the 10 previously introduced in December of last year.

A number of beauty brands are also being added to Matalan’s website for the first time, including St Moritz, Brushworks and Bomb Cosmetics.

In addition to this, Matalan announced it would be expanding its range of sizes across its online and in-store assortment, growing the choice among 800 womenswear options that will now cater up to size 22. Meanwhile, a further 150 options have been expanded to include up to size 28 online.

For men, the shift comes with the introduction of the new third-party brand Duke Clothing, which will offer lines that range up to size 8XL.

The news follows a number of notable changes already made at Matalan earlier this year, including a 35 million pound investment into reducing prices and the unveiling of a new brand platform.

In a release, Ali Jones, chief customer and omnichannel officer, said this was “just the start”, adding: “Customers are at the heart of every decision we make at Matalan and we are always listening and always evolving.

“So it’s moments like these that make us proud to remove barriers, expand our offering and demonstrate greater inclusivity, which only strengthens our commitment to bring customers better choice, style, and value.”