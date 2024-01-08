Matalan invests 35 million pounds to lower prices of 700 essential products

Fashion and homeware brand Matalan has invested 35 million pounds to lower the prices of more than 700 products, as to support families with the high cost-of-living.

The company said in a statement that the investment is funding price reductions across all core categories from January, online and in store. Prices are being cut by an average of 15 percent across core and new lines of everyday family essentials, with some product prices falling by as much as 25 percent.

Commenting on the price cuts, Jo Whitfield, chief executive officer of Matalan, said: “We’ve unlocked efficiencies at a time when inflation and input costs are starting to fall, enabling us to pass these savings on directly to our customers – bringing down the prices of new and existing lines of everyday essentials and favourites across all our key categories.”

The products include popular womenswear favourites across denim, leisurewear and basics, as well as menswear and kids' essentials, including baby, bedding, bathroom essentials and home storage.

For example, the company added, women’s hoodies have been cut from 15 pounds to 12.50 pounds and boy’s hoodies from 13 pounds to 10 pounds, while a pair of men's straight cut jeans are now 10 pounds down from 11 pounds. Bedding sets have been reduced by 3 pounds across single, double and king sizes.

To encourage customers to take advantage of these savings, Matalan is launching a multi-channel marketing campaign including digital and in-store activations. Customers will be able to benefit from the reduced prices from today - online and in all Matalan’s stores across the UK.