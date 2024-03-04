Matches COO departs to take up DHL CEO role

The chief operating officer of Matches, Stuart Hill, has announced his departure from the company, and has now instead taken on the role of chief executive officer for DHL e-commerce UK.

The position Hill is stepping into, in which he will succeed Peter Fuller who is retiring after seven years at the helm, comes as the distribution firm looks to continue pursuing an ongoing growth strategy.

Announcing his appointment on LinkedIn, Hill said: “This week I start a new role as CEO of DHL e-commerce UK. I am looking forward to leading the company through the next phase of growth and overseeing the opening of the company’s second hub in Coventry later this year.

“I am looking forward to re-engaging with the world of parcel delivery, in a company recognised for its unparalleled breadth and scale as we forge ahead with expansion.”

Meanwhile, Hill’s departure from Matches follows a takeover of the luxury fashion e-tailer by Frasers Group made towards the end of December, which snapped up the formerly struggling company as part of its efforts to elevate the group portfolio.

In line with the deal, several leadership changes had been made, however, CEO Nick Beighton was expected to stay on at the helm following the ultimate sale.

Hill had taken on the COO in September 2022 after serving as chairman of Lorry Route during the course of over five years, prior to which he was senior vice president, logistics at Farfetch.