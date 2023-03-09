MatchesFashion appoints another former Asos head to exec team

MatchesFashion has poached another Asos exec to join its leadership team, naming Christopher Hart as its new director of technology and customer experience.

It is the second time former Asos boss Nick Beighton, now MatchesFashion CEO, has turned to his old stomping grounds to bulk out his team at the London-based clothing retailer.

Last month, Beighton nabbed Asos’ global creative head John Mooney for the position of executive creative director at MatchesFashion.

Prior to the new role, Hart was at Asos for over seven years, most recently serving as head of technology, web.

Before Asos, he was at supermarket chain Tesco for over eight years, holding a variety of positions that eventually saw him become the company’s lead technology manager.

Hart revealed his appointment on LinkedIn, where he noted in a post that he was “happy to share” the announcement.

The move comes on the heels of a 60 million pound funding injection into MatchesFashion, provided by the company’s owner, private equity firm Apax Partners, to aid in its turnaround strategy.

Coming just months after the retailer reported a widening loss in its financials , the funding was split into 40 million pounds of fresh equity and 20 million pounds in debt.