Matchesfashion appoints former Farfetch exec as COO

Matchesfashion has announced the appointment of Stuart Hill as chief operating officer (COO), effective from September.

Hill, who boasts 25 years of experience, will be joining the online luxury retailer from Farfetch, where he served as senior vice president of logistics for four years while being a part of the platform’s global leadership team.

“I am delighted to be joining Matchesfashion, a truly authentic leader in luxury fashion,” Hill said in a release. “For so long, the business has challenged luxury retail norms and pioneered creative retail experiences.”

Hill has also held senior roles at the likes of John Lewis and Asos, where he worked closely with Matchesfashion’s incoming CEO Nick Beighton.

Announced last week, Beighton, the former Asos CEO, will be taking over Paolo De Cesare, who is leaving the company to “pursue other opportunities” after joining in September 2021.

“Having worked with Stuart at Asos, I have experienced firsthand the operational impact he can have on a business,” said Beighton. “As a founder of two successful logistics companies, Stuart will also bring a valuable entrepreneurial mindset to Matchesfashion, helping it remain agile, innovative and customer centric.”