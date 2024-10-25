Material innovator HeiQ to delist from London Stock Exchange

Material technology innovator HeiQ has announced it will be delisting from the London Stock Exchange, returning the firm to a private structure in a move that it says “aligns with the company’s focus on innovation, long-term growth and value creation”.

HeiQ said that alongside continuing to advance its technologies, it sees private financing as a more flexible mode of investment into the value creation of certain “high-potential” ventures like HeiQ Synbio and HeiQ Xpectra.

In a release announcing the news, HeiQ Group CEO and co-founder, Carlo Centonze, said: “Our four years as a public company have seen us acquire four companies and change from a yield focused specialty chemicals player with a narrow textile focus to a multi technology platform innovation incubator with diversified market channels and long-term value creation opportunities.

“Returning to private company status will enable us to better focus on scaling and financing innovation and technology.”

The delisting will come into effect from November 19, 2024, after which time the Swedish company’s shares will continue to trade on the JP Jenkins securities or a similar matching platform.