Maternity clothing platform For The Creators launches subscription service

For The Creators, a maternity and postnatal fashion rental and resale site, has launched a new subscription service to support its rapid growth.

It comes as the platform strikes a partnership with white-label rental-as-a-service firm, Zoa Rental, which has been selected to power For The Creators’ newly launched resale site as the company aims to expand its reach.

The deal hopes to support For The Creators’ plans to scale quickly and meet forecasted demand in the market.

As part of the new website, the subscription model will allow customers to rent a number of items on rotation each month, in a bid to provide an affordable solution to ending over-consumption.

It joins the several other UK rental services led by Zoa Rental, a subsidiary of rental platform Hirestreet, including the likes of French Connection and Rathbones Tailor.

Founded in 2020, For The Creators consists of a curated edit of clothing by brands like Whistles and Isabella Oliver, as well as new and independent labels.

In a release, founder Lyndsay Mason, said on the partnership: “We have seen huge growth with a 350 percent increase in site users the past 12 months and a 158 percent increase in sales over the past six months.

“We need a robust and reliable platform that will scale with us and provide our customers with an intuitive and reliable user journey. What we love about Zoa Rental is that it was built by a team who own and operate their own rental platform, Hirestreet.

“They understand our needs and are ambitious in their development roadmap to make rental as seamless and as mainstream as possible.”