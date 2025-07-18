May textiles and apparel imports from India to USA up 54%

The Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) released the May 2025 trade data this week, providing a detailed look at US textile and apparel imports. While overall imports show some growth year-to-date, the apparel sector experienced a notable dip in May, with specific attention on China's evolving position as a key supplier.

In May 2025, total imports of textile and apparel products reached 8,020.1 million square meter equivalents (MSME). Apparel imports in May 2025 amounted to 1,704.0 MSME, marking a significant decrease of 13.2 percent from May 2024. This decline in monthly apparel imports contrasts with the year-to-date (YTD) figures, where apparel imports for YTD May 2025 were 10,111.0 MSME, an increase of 5.1 percent from the same period in the previous year.

All textile and apparel categories from China down 42% in May

China's role in US apparel imports continues to be a focal point. While specific monthly apparel import figures for China in May 2025 are not detailed in the provided data, the broader "Total Trade" for China across all textile and apparel categories showed a decrease of 42.0 percent for May 2025 compared to May 2024. For the year-to-date May 2025, China's total trade (textile and apparel) imports to the US were 11,703.2 MSME, a decrease of 3.3 percent from the year prior. This suggests a continued shift in sourcing strategies, as US brands diversify their supply chains.

Overall May import from India up 54%

The overall trend for US general imports of cotton, wool, man-made fiber, silk blend, and non-cotton vegetable fiber textiles and apparel for the year ending May 2025 shows a total increase of 15.3 percent, reaching 109,133.3 MSME. Apparel imports specifically for the year ending May 2025 were 26,244.4 MSME, up 7.7 percent from the previous year ending. This indicates a broader growth in apparel imports over a longer period, even with the recent monthly fluctuation and shifts in country-specific contributions.

Apparel year ending imports up 7.7%

