Maybelline teams up with Wattpad for Mental Health Awareness Month

Maybelline New York has revealed it will be partnering with the web novel platform, Wattpad, on a campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The #BraveTogether initiative has asked the Wattpad community to elevate stories related to mental health issues, prompting the platform’s mostly Gen Z writers to share their own stories on self-care and support.

For every story submitted as part of the campaign, the cosmetics company said it will donate one dollar of up to 10,000 dollars to organisations that support mental health, including the likes of Sad Girls Club and The Jed Foundation.

In line with the campaign, Wattpad and Maybelline will also be hosting a virtual event on May 19, #WattpadSpeaks: Getting Creative with Self-Care.

The event will see a group of Wattpad authors discuss mental health, self-care and writing, in a panel moderated by author Anna Todd.

The partnership is an extension of the two companies 2021 initiative, which saw the duo come together for a similar campaign promoting the dismantling of stigmas surrounding mental health.

“What makes Wattpad unique is the sense of community that the platform fosters,” said Jessie Feinstein, SVP US marketing for Maybelline, in a release. “After an incredible partnership in 2021, we’re proud to work with Wattpad again to share a message of positivity and resilience in the face of challenges.”