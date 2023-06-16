MCM announces new strategic direction with key appointments

German luxury accessories brand MCM has appointed Tina Lutz and Katie Chung to lead and develop the global design and creative direction as the brand plans to offer a new brand identity featuring an enhanced design language and consumer experience for the “21st-century digital nomad”.

In a statement, MCM said Lutz and Chung, who succeeds Dirk Schönberger, who exited the brand earlier this year, will present their first joint collection at Milan Men’s Fashion Week on June 18 for the spring/summer 2024 season.

The move is part of MCM’s strategy to reposition itself as a “digital-driven, smart and sustainable luxury brand” through revitalising its heritage codes and transforming into a new, full lifestyle assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories.

The business direction is being spearheaded by Sabine Brunner, who was recently appointed as president of MCM Global AG, and as a member of the executive committee, she is also responsible for the creative, category development and planning, marketing, creative interactive space and license and business development functions as the brand and commercial officer, reporting to the chairperson and chief visionary officer Sungjoo Kim.

Before joining MCM, Brunner held several high-profile positions, including brand manager of Roger Vivier, where she led the development of the brand through direct retail stores, building it into one of the most successful and exclusive brands in the luxury accessories market. She was also chief executive of Bonpoint and cultivated the Asian market for the Tod's Group managing the Hong Kong subsidiary.

Credits: Image: MCM; Sabine Brunner, president of MCM Global AG

MCM names Tina Lutz as global creative lead and Katie Chung as creative director

While the creative direction will be undertaken by the duo Lutz and Chung to bring new life to the brand’s signature DNA and translate conceptual design into a culture and lifestyle for today’s digital nomad.

German-born Lutz, who previously worked for Issey Miyake and Calvin Klein, before launching her own luxury handbag line Lutz Morris, will lead the design and creative direction for MCM from the global design studio based in Milan as global creative lead. Lutz will retain the helm of her own brand.

While Chung, a Central Saint Martins graduate who was creative director at Wooyoungmi and Solid Homme, will become the creative director of MCM based in Seoul, South Korea, leading the development of all categories and co-working with Lutz.

MCM to present new brand identity and creative direction at MFW

In addition, to build on the new collection and channel strategies, Marie-Laure Lequain has been appointed as chief digital and merchandising officer. In her new role, she will be responsible for accelerating commercial growth “by capitalising on market opportunities and maximising profitability through astute and strategic merchandising planning”.

The new distribution model will highlight the brand’s first-party digital business with streamlined on/offline consumer experiences through enhanced, powerful storytelling, explained the company.

Lequain has more than 20 years of experience in luxury and fashion, with a dual background in digital and merchandising. She was in successive leadership positions at Gucci, shaping its jewellery business from scratch, rebranding the line of watches and leading the digital business to success.

Credits: Image: MCM; Marie-Laure Lequain, chief digital and merchandising officer of MCM

Lutz, Chung and Lequain will all report to Brunner directly.

Sungjoo Kim, chairperson and chief vision officer at MCM Group, said: “I am truly delighted to introduce this new leadership team to become the engine and forge the next chapter of growth for the MCM business. This new cadre of talents will revolutionise the brand in order to introduce the next level of future luxury and become one of the industry’s foremost leaders in design, experience and digital excellence.

“They bring considerable experience, knowledge and expertise from the luxury accessories and ready-to-wear segments which are important for the Group’s rebranding and exciting new business direction. With their experience spanning several continents and multiple channel disciplines, they are a natural choice for their roles in our house in order to leverage our heritage to enrich, inspire and empower the next generations worldwide”.

MCM, founded in 1976, is currently distributed in 650 stores in 40 countries, with flagships in key cities, including London, Munich, Berlin, Zurich, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, and Tokyo.