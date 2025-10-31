Me+Em welcomes strong growth as US market drives performance

British womenswear brand Me+Em reported solid growth for the year ended January 2025 as its focus on the US market helped drive performance.

The company saw revenues increase 24 percent to 147.9 million pounds, up from the year prior's 119.5 million pounds. The uptick was attributed to “continued success” among Me+Em’s international business, which saw revenues grow 50 percent YoY.

The US showed particular promise, with online and in-store sales rising 61 percent to 47.3 million pounds over the same period. During this time, the brand doubled down on its approach to the market, opening its first international store in New York, followed by three further US locations.

Overall, gross profit also increased to 82.3 million pounds, a 24 percent increase on 2024 figures, with its margin rising marginally from 55 percent to 56 percent. The company’s EBITDA was up 15 percent to 24.2 million pounds, while its operating profit increased 29 percent to 20.2 million pounds.

Over the current financial year, Me+Em said it was continuing its store expansion programme in the US, with a new store already opening in Connecticut, while another is due to debut in Los Angeles in two weeks. Further stores are due in Stanford, California and Georgia.

To reflect growth, Me+Em has named Nicki Sheard as its new chief commercial officer. In the role, Sheard has been tasked with leveraging his expertise in marketing and customer strategy to lead the brand into its next phase of domestic and international growth.

Since January, the company has continued to welcome strong trading, with demand seen across all hero categories.