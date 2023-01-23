Men’s skincare brand Bulldog debuts AI skin advisor

Bulldog, a skincare brand dedicated to men, has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) Skin Advisor tool in the UK, which looks to provide men with personalised product recommendations.

The feature, developed by tech solutions firm Revieve, has been added to the company’s website in a bid to make a customer’s skincare journey more accessible and engaging.

At the beginning of the process, users are asked to answer a series of questions, such as skin type and concerns.

They are then urged to share their location in order to gather information on environmental factors and upload a selfie, through which Revieve’s proprietary skin diagnostics technology will analyse various metrics.

The result provides customers with a complete overview of their skin condition, educating them on common skin concerns and offering a personalised skincare routine, product recommendations and care tips.

In a release, James Barnes, general manager of Bulldog Skincare, said: “We have always believed that skincare shouldn’t be complicated, nor should finding the right products be a daunting task.

“That’s why we launched our AI Skin Advisor tool in the UK with great excitement. The tool makes it even easier for our consumers to discover skincare products that are just right for them and their skin.”