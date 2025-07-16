Menswear brand &Sons launches wholesale

British contemporary menswear and lifestyle brand &Sons, which merges vintage and heritage style with modern functionality, is expanding into wholesale with its autumn/winter 2025 collection.

&Sons, which offers timeless menswear targeting the “forgotten middle” of 40- to 60-year-old men, is best known for its direct-to-consumer success, driven by a strong e-commerce presence, alongside physical stores in Cheltenham and London. It is looking to utilise wholesale to extend its reach into retail.

&Sons autumn/winter 2025 collection Credits: &Sons

The wholesale rollout will be supported by Chris Dent and Rob Sewell at Cocoon Partners, which also represents several heritage and lifestyle brands, including Red Wing Heritage and Filson.

The &Sons' AW25 wholesale offering includes a curated range of the brand’s “hero categories,” including accessories, jerseys, knitwear, trousers and outerwear, with wholesale prices ranging from 12 to 400 pounds.

&Sons autumn/winter 2025 collection Credits: &Sons

James Cowdale, co-owner and chief marketing officer at &Sons, said in a statement: “Our stores have shown us something simple but important - when people see &Sons garments in person, they get it. They feel the quality, the detail, and the story behind each piece, and they connect with it.

“We want more people to have that experience of the brand, and wholesale gives us the chance to do that - but only with the right partners. We're not looking to flood the market. We're building a small, trusted network of retailers who truly understand the &Sons ethos and what that represents. That connection is just as important as the garments themselves.”