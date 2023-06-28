Meta launches VR subscription service

Fashion brands have been slow to embrace the potential of the Metaverse as a new sales channel, despite its promises. The industry's cautious approach is partly due to the significant investments required in hardware, software, and infrastructure for virtual reality (VR) technology. Concerns about the unproven return on investment have further contributed to their hesitation.

The fashion industry places great importance on the physical shopping experience, where customers can touch and try on garments, assess their fit, and feel the texture of fabrics. While VR offers immersive experiences, it falls short in replicating these sensory aspects. This disparity between the virtual and physical realms has hindered the industry's full adoption of VR technology.

However, as the digital landscape evolves, there is a growing recognition of the potential for digital experiences to complement traditional shopping. YouTube's recent launch of its shopping channel exemplifies this shift, providing fashion brands with opportunities to create seamless integrations between digital elements and existing shopping experiences.

In contrast to the fashion industry's cautious stance, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, continues to forge ahead with its metaverse plans. Meta made headlines in 2021 when CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled their vision for a metaverse—an online environment where users can engage in various activities using VR headsets. Meta's commitment to this future endeavor is demonstrated by their previous introduction of ambitious artificial intelligence initiatives, with Zuckerberg highlighting AI as the key to unlocking the metaverse's potential, said the BBC.

Meanwhile, Meta's Reality Labs division, responsible for developing VR headsets and related products, reported a net loss of 4 billion dollars for the first three months of 2023, reported the BBC. Despite this setback, Meta remains dedicated to advancing its VR offerings and expanding its presence within the metaverse landscape. Their recent move to offer a monthly VR subscription, called Meta Quest+ service, priced at 7.99 dollars per month or 59.99 dollars for an annual subscription, showcases their commitment to furthering VR accessibility.

While the fashion industry cautiously navigates the potential of the metaverse, Meta's ongoing investments and developments underscore their belief in the transformative power of VR technology. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, fashion brands may find opportunities to leverage VR and digital elements to enhance and complement the traditional shopping experience.