Meta reveals augmented reality glasses, Orion

Meta, always at the forefront of innovation, has once again revolutionised the digital world by unveiling its augmented reality (AR) glasses, Orion. Revealed at its Meta Connect conference, this device could one day replace smartphones, and has the potential to open up new perspectives for the fashion sector.

By combining the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and AR, Orion is radically transforming the way we design, market and consume fashion.

Orion and the agility of creative processes

Imagine a designer able to visualise and manipulate 3D models of clothing with a simple gesture, modifying colours, textures and cuts on the fly. With Orion glasses, fashion creation becomes an immersive and interactive experience, significantly accelerating the design and production processes. A device that therefore paves the way for more agile and interactive creative processes, while allowing brands to reduce design and production times.

Mixed reality commerce: The Puma example

Yet, Meta hasn't limited its innovations to the creative field. This is evidenced by its collaboration with Puma, through which Meta has introduced a new approach to e-commerce in mixed reality, reported WWD. The expected result? Being able to virtually try on clothes, in different environments and from all angles, while also interacting with the garments in immersive environments. In fact, with XR (extended reality) technology, consumers will be able to change the colours of the items and immediately see the effect on them.

This immersive shopping experience promises to offer a new dimension to personalisation and customer engagement. An experience where AI will also play a key role. Orion glasses are indeed equipped with virtual assistants capable of providing personalised style recommendations, answering customer questions and even creating virtual avatars of the designers. These avatars can interact in real time with consumers, offering a more human and personalised experience.

Hyperscape virtual environments: A playground for fashion

The virtual environments created by Meta, such as Hyperscape, therefore offer new possibilities for fashion brands. With Hyperscape, users can scan and recreate photorealistic spaces in which they can interact. For fashion brands, this represents a unique opportunity. That of being able to recreate photoshoots or fashion shows entirely produced in memorised and shared virtual environments. Virtual fashion shows, immersive showrooms and AR experiences would become the norm. And consumers will be able to explore the backstage of creation and live exclusive experiences, thus strengthening their connection with brands.

AI to enrich the customer experience

Meta is taking it a step further with the introduction of Visual Doppelbots, allowing brands to create personalised AIs to interact with their communities. For fashion designers, this means they will be able to offer personalised advice or answer customer questions in real-time, freeing up time. A customer will be able to try on outfits and receive AI suggestions on the best option to wear for a specific occasion, making the shopping experience even more interactive and engaging. In this regard, thanks to Meta’s AI technology, Ray-Ban smart glasses will be able to offer instant style recommendations, WWD reported.

Towards a global and multilingual future

Not stopping there, real-time dubbing technology, also introduced by Meta, could transform communication for international brands. This feature allows for the translation and synchronisation of lip movements in multiple languages, making promotional videos or marketing campaigns accessible worldwide without altering the viewing experience. An innovation that will greatly simplify the dissemination of messages on a global scale, while preserving brand identity.

The convergence of fashion and technology With these technological advances, the line between physical and digital is becoming increasingly blurred. Fashion brands now have the opportunity to embrace these innovations to redefine the way they create, sell and connect with their customers. Meta’s augmented, mixed reality and artificial intelligence solutions represent a new era for the industry, where customer experience and creativity reach unprecedented levels. It is a technological revolution that, far from being a simple trend, seems to be the sustainable future of fashion.