Metav.rs and Sknups among first participants in Farfetch’s Web3 accelerator programme

Farfetch has revealed eight start-ups that will make up the first participants of its Web3-based accelerator and investor programme, Dream Assembly Base Camp.

The initiative, which the luxury retailer launched alongside Outlier Ventures, aims to bolster businesses that are working to shape the future of Web3 luxury e-commerce.

Through the remote 12-week programme, Farfetch looks to provide a cohort of promising start-ups with a curated schedule of mentorship, networking and support.

Topics that will be covered include luxury commerce, token design, product roadmap and community strategy.

Among the participants are Metav.rs, a metaverse management platform providing whitelable solutions, and Sknups, a creator of digital wearables and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Further participants include Altr, Curie, Iindyverse, Mintouge, Reblium and Wear.

In a release, Martin Avetisyan, chief growth officer of Farfetch, said: "Web3 is still a nascent industry and there’s so much more to develop and discover.

“The Dream Assembly Base Camp programme is dedicated to supporting the best entrepreneurs and teams to scale to the next level of their development, working in partnership with the industry to design the applications and experiences that will help define the potential of Web3.

“We're delighted to be launching and supporting this cohort in partnership with Outlier Ventures who have been backing start-up founders since 2014 and have unrivalled experience in the industry."