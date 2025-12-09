Mia Burton is targeting 40 million euros in revenue by 2027

Mia Burton, the global e-commerce platform for premium sunglasses and optical eyewear, which merged with Italian eyewear and optical retailer Lipari in July, has announced it is targeting revenue growth of 40 million euros by 2027, up from 23.7 million euros in 2025, by accelerating its global expansion and marketplace project.

In a statement, Mia Burton said it is projecting “strong financial growth” following the merger and is forecasting 68 percent growth over the next three years and a net profit of 3.3 million euros by 2027.

Mia Burton, which currently sells around 65 brands, including Cartier, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Prada, Miu Miu, Ray-Ban and Oakley, states its ambitious targets are supported by its strong e-commerce performance, which has seen its website traffic increase 130 percent year-on-year, with returning customers now representing 11.5 percent of the total, a rise of 91.7 percent from last year.

The retailer has been strengthening its online presence and is now available in five languages - English, Italian, French, German and Spanish, and active in nearly every global market, with strong performance in the US, the UK and Northern Europe. The company is also seeing emerging growth in Canada, Australia, Japan and the United Arab Emirates, and is set to launch soon in the Arabian Peninsula and South Korea.

Mia Burton to grow revenue through expansion into new markets

In 2025, especially in Q2, Mia Burton intensified its focus on the Italian market, traditionally challenging for online eyewear sales, and achieved +99 percent year-on-year growth.

The online retailer also rolled out its pilot marketplace project, with the aim of opening its platform to a curated selection of independent optical stores and enabling them to sell their products online through the site. Mia Burton notes that the marketplace model offers a “strategic opportunity” to streamline catalogue management and logistics by leveraging partner stores as local hubs for faster and more sustainable deliveries.

The pilot phase has already launched in Europe, with the first collaboration with partner stores expected in 2026. Mia Burton adds that the long-term objective is to extend this model to the US.

Carlo Alberto Lipari, chief executive of Mia Burton, said: “Watching Mia Burton grow consistently has opened new perspectives and encouraged ambitious ideas. Our goal is to become a global reference point for online eyewear shopping, offering an increasingly premium experience.

“The results so far confirm that we’re on the right path: from the merger with Lipari, which allowed us to combine 40 years of retail expertise with digital innovation, to our international momentum and the online tools designed to enhance the customer journey. Our next challenge is testing the marketplace model: early forecasts are promising, and we’re confident we can bring this vision to life by 2026.”