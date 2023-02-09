Microsoft partners with Junk Kouture on educational programmes

Tech giant Microsoft has announced a new partnership with youth fashion competition Junk Kouture to support its mission of educating students on circular fashion systems.

The duo will come together to develop masterclasses accessible via Microsoft’s Flip platform, where participants can view monthly content over the course of February to June.

Topics will include futuristic design, responsible consumption and production, gender equality, climate action, sustainable communities and social class division, each hosted by different industry experts and organisations.

Additionally, Microsoft will also be supporting a new awards category for Junk Kouture’s competition. The Microsoft Steam Award will be presented during the 2023 final of the event later this year, given to the design and designers that best integrate elements of its Steam platform into their work.

In a release, Maruschka Loubser, director of global brand partnerships at Microsoft, said of the partnership: "Microsoft and Junk Kouture share a vision to empower the next generation and encourage future circular engineers through connected education.

“Our technology allies with Junk Kouture’s mission and enables accessible information for students across the globe, no matter where they are.

“As a brand, Microsoft has a strong foundation in supporting, and empowering people and organisations in the fashion industry - to inspire creativity and innovation and build a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

Junk Kouture is a yearly creative programme open to 13 to 18 years olds, challenging participants to design, upcycle and create garments from 100 percent recycled materials.